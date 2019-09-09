Brexit dominates headlines as Monday's papers look ahead to a week of political machinations

The majority of Monday's papers lead with Brexit and the Government's machinations. Credit: Twitter/Daily Mail/Metro

Many of Monday’s papers lead by foreshadowing the week’s political machinations. Another expected action-packed week in Brexit predictably dominates the nation’s front pages on Monday. The Daily Telegraph says Prime Minister Boris Johnson could legally stop any Brexit deadline extension.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

But The Times reports the PM has told Cabinet ministers the Government would have to accept a further three-month delay to Brexit if it is forced on him by the courts.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The i says Mr Johnson has been warned by Justice Secretary Robert Buckland that he does have to obey the law on Brexit, while The Independent says the PM is preparing to fight an extension in court.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian says Mr Johnson will fly out to meet Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar today, battling to show his Brexit plans are still on track despite Cabinet minister Amber Rudd’s weekend resignation.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

But the Financial Times says Mr Varadkar has warned his counterpart not to expect great progress in talks on a post-Brexit Irish border.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mail reports a rallying cry has gone out to Tory moderates to stand by Mr Johnson and help him deliver Brexit, along with a call from within the party for him to be more transparent about the progress of talks with Brussels.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Metro leads with Chancellor Sajid Javid saying the Government has a secret plan to deliver Brexit.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Express cites its own polling to suggest Mr Johnson would comfortably win an election if held now.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile, The Sun leads on Little Mix star Jesy Nelson’s suicide bid, prompted by online trolls.