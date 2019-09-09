Brexit: What happens next?

Boris Johnson faces another frenetic day on Brexit on Monday. Credit: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will present MPs with a way out of an enforced holiday by giving them another vote on holding a general election on Monday. However, the vote is widely expected to fail for a second time, after MPs voted it down on Wednesday. After the vote, Parliament could be shut down for five weeks - until the Queen's speech on October 14. So, we're all set for another big day in Westminster, here's how it will unfold:

What will happen in Westminster on Monday?

There will be a debate in the House of Commons on the issue of suspending Parliament. Credit: PA

A debate will take place in Parliament about petitions both opposing and supporting Mr Johnson’s radical move to suspend Parliament for five weeks ahead of the October 31 Brexit deadline. The petition calling for the suspension to be blocked has garnered more than 1.7 million signatures, 1.6 million more than is required for it to be debated. Analysts still believe it is likely that the PM will push on and prorogue Parliament anyway, possibly as early as Monday. If not on Monday, Parliament will be suspended on or by Thursday.

Michael Gove will appear before the House of Lords EU Committee to give evidence about the Government’s Brexit negotiations and no-deal preparations. Credit: PA

Anything else?

No doubt lots. But among them, Michael Gove will appear before the House of Lords EU Committee to give evidence about the Government’s Brexit negotiations and no-deal preparations - which he is head of. He will be probed on topics such as how the Government’s preparations for a no-deal Brexit have been accelerated, and what are the biggest risks with a such a departure.

Will there be an election before October 31?

A general election is looking less likely. Credit: PA

It is looking less and less likely. The Government has tabled a motion calling for an early poll, which will also be debated on Monday, but with opposition parties agreeing not to support it, it is unlikely to garner the backing of the two-thirds of MPs needed for it to pass.

So no chance of an early election?

An election could yet be triggered by Jeremy Corbyn. Credit: PA

There is still a chance, yes. One could be triggered by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn calling a no-confidence motion in the Government on Monday and Mr Johnson losing it. It could also happen if, first, the Brexit deadline is extended and the Government again calls an early poll, and this time two-thirds of MPs do support that idea, given the comfort of a later deadline - something that stopped them from backing one last week.

What else is the Prime Minister doing on Monday?

Boris Johnson is flying out to Dublin to meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Credit: PA

He is flying to Dublin to meet Leo Varadkar. The Irish Prime Minister has said, however, that Mr Johnson should not be expecting major progress on Irish border talks.

Might Brexit still happen with a deal?

A deal is still considered possible. Credit: PA