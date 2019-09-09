Britain's New Build Nightmares - Tonight

Research suggests that around 4 million homes need to be built to supply the current demand for houses in the UK. We’re currently building around 200,000 houses a year - but according to the annual customer satisfaction survey by industry body the Home Builders Federation, an overwhelming 99% of new homeowners report snags or defects to their builder after first moving in.

Tonight reporter Ranvir Singh asks whether developers are putting quantity before quality, and investigates the impact on the people who are forced to deal with their own new build nightmares.

For some buyers the problems with their new homes are so serious they can dominate their lives from the day they move in. Paul Smith bought his new house on a Morris Homes development in Loughborough in 2017. He has suffered drainage problems which meant that for four months he had to clean his own and neighbours waste from his drains to stop them from getting blocked. Paul said: “It looks like the plans are upside down. I can't confirm that that is what happened, but I can confirm that there are striking similarities with an upside down plan and where my drains have been fitted.” It is now eighteen months since Paul moved into his house, and the drainage issues have still not been fixed.

Morris Homes told Tonight that they accept mistakes were made with the drainage. They say sorting out what they call a complex problem is a priority - but claim there have been issues with access to the property. Mr. Smith disputes that. Solicitors for both sides are now dealing with the matter.