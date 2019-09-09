CBBC child star Mya-Lecia Naylor, 16, died by misadventure coroner rules

A CBBC child star died by misadventure at her family home, an inquest has ruled.

Mya-Lecia Naylor, 16, died after being found in a marquee at her home in south London in April.

Emergency services were called to the address in South Norwood, London, at around 10am on Sunday April 7, to reports of a teenage girl in cardiac arrest.

She was pronounced dead at Croydon University Hospital shortly after 11.30am.

Miss Naylor was due to sit her GCSEs that summer but her parents had recently had a phone call from the school saying her grades were lower than expected.

Her father, Martin Naylor, told South London Coroners Court: "She had not been her normal self... She was stressed about her exams.

"She knew she needed to get on with her revision and she had plans scheduled out for her revision."

Miss Naylor's parents had told the teenager to try her best and not get overly worried about her exams, and they believed the issues had been tackled, they told the inquest.

Mya-Lecia had also been grounded and banned from attending a party, and had spent the night before her death watching a film with her family that included a scene of suicide.

Mr Naylor, who saw the teenager on the morning of her death, believes it was a "silly mistake", despite her exam stress.