Cities could ‘reap significant benefits’ from e-scooters

Journey times in the UK’s most gridlocked cities could be cut if electric scooters are legalised, new research suggests.

With an average speed of 12mph, electric scooters and bikes could complete short journeys quicker than vehicles in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Sheffield, according to traffic information supplier Inrix.

The report also found that journeys in Birmingham could be equally fast if people made the switch.

Researchers evaluated trillions of pieces of data from connected devices such as cars, mobile phones and road sensors.

They found that more than two-thirds of car journeys in congested urban areas are less than three miles (4.8km).

Cities could “reap significant benefits” if a fraction of these were replaced with scooter and bike trips, Inrix said.

The firm calculated that UK drivers lost an average of 178 hours stuck in traffic in 2018.

Electric scooters are banned from UK roads and pavements, leading to a protest outside Downing Street last month.