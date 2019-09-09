Daredevils walk tightrope 350 metres above Moscow's streets

Moscow residents watched with bated breath, as a group of adrenaline junkies attempted a tightrope walk between two of the city's tallest towers, all without wearing harnesses.

Sky walk masters from Russia, France, Germany and Canada took part in the ambitious 245-metre walk, at an altitude of 350 metres.

The daring feat marked the founding of Moscow city 872 years ago.

The group broke the previous world record by around 100 metres, however representatives of Guinness World Records said they need to do measurements before officially registering the record.