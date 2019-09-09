Government defeated in key debate ahead of vote on early election

MPs are in for a long night, with two emergency debates taking place before another vote on an early election.

MPs have backed a motion aiming to force the government to publish communications linked to prorogation and documents connected to no-deal Brexit planning. It was a fifth defeat for Boris Johnson - since becoming PM - who lost by 311 votes to 302 - a majority of nine. It could lead to the government being forced to hand over all international correspondence, which includes emails, WhatsApp and Facebook messages. It lists key individuals of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Government, including senior adviser Dominic Cummings and director of legislative affairs Nikki Da Costa. It also asks for documents prepared for the government since July 23 relating to Operation Yellowhammer, connected to no-deal Brexit planning, to be released. However a Downing Street source told ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston that "under no circumstances will Number 10 staff comply with Grieve's demands regardless of any votes in Parliament".

MPs will then discuss Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's application for an emergency debate on the rule of law and ministers' obligation to uphold it. The debate was called amid concerns over the government's expected response to legislation designed to prevent it from forcing through a no-deal Brexit on October 31. It came after the prime minister's official spokesman said he "will not be asking for an extension" to Brexit, despite a new law which requires him to seek a further delay if he cannot get a new deal. The spokesman said ministers did not intend to break the law, but added that "the Prime Minister's Government will not be extending the Article 50 process. We will be leaving on October 31." The night will end with a vote under the Fixed Terms Parliament Act, when Mr Johnson will seek to call an early general election, however opposition MPs are planning to vote down the motion. They instead agreed that when Parliament returns following prorogation, they will vote down the Queen's Speech and trigger a general election. A Labour party spokeswoman said: "All leaders agreed that they would not support Boris Johnson's ploy to deny the people their decision by crashing us out of the EU with no deal during a general election campaign."

Former Tory attorney general Dominic Grieve, who applied for the night's first SO24 emergency debate, told MPs that the suspension of Parliament left them with little time to debate. He said: "The House is about to be prorogued for five weeks, two weeks after we return is the anticipated date on which we are going to leave the European Union. "There is much which is left undebated and, in particular, we are not going to have an opportunity to ask necessary questions of the Government both in relation to its own prepared documents under Yellowhammer, which it has prepared for its own use in relation to the risks of a no deal." Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said the Government must be more open and honest with Parliament about the impact of a no-deal Brexit. Sir Keir said: "The basic lack of trust that exists between the House and the executive is eroding day by day and it is extraordinary to shut down Parliament at this time."

