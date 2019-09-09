Four crew members missing after cargo ship overturns off US state of Georgia

Rescuers scoured the coast of the US state of Georgia on Sunday for four missing crew members of a cargo ship that overturned and caught fire, but the efforts ran into trouble amid the flames and instability of the ship, the US Coast Guard said.

The Golden Ray cargo ship’s problems began early on Sunday morning when it listed heavily and rolled on its side in St Simons Sound near the Port of Brunswick with 23 crew members and one pilot on board.

Coast Guard captain John Reed said 20 people were safely evacuated from the ship before rescuers determined the situation, as smoke and flames appeared, was too risky to go further inside the vessel.

The vessel was just offshore in view of beachgoers on the shoreline.