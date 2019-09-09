‘Game-changer’ HS2 proposals could slash rail journey times, say backers

Current train journey times between major Midlands cities and Leeds could be slashed under “game-changer” proposals for part of the HS2 project. Plans have been submitted to the Government and the independent HS2 review panel for changes to a key rail junction, halving travel times for Nottingham to Birmingham and Leicester to Leeds services. The regional transport organisation, Midlands Connect, has said its proposals to alter the Toton East Midlands Hub station in Nottinghamshire, on the planned Leeds branch of HS2, could be less expensive than current thinking. The business case, submitted to the Department for Transport (DfT) and the recently-announced review panel, is estimating the economic benefit to be at least £1.4 billion.

Sir John Peace, chairman of Midlands Connect, called the plans a “genuine game-changer” for regional rail connections, adding that it is “absolutely essential” to the economy that HS2 is delivered in its entirety. The plan would see hourly services operating between the new Birmingham Curzon Street station in the city centre and Nottingham, via the Toton hub, and also between Bedford, Leicester and Leeds. As a result, the Nottingham to Birmingham journey time, currently 72 minutes, would be halved to 33 minutes, according to Midlands Connect. Leeds to Leicester travel time would also fall, from two hours to 46 minutes. The plans have the support of council leaders in Birmingham, Nottingham and Leeds, as well as Leicester’s mayor and business group the CBI. Passengers would use the existing travel network to get to Toton, in Broxtowe, before changing to an HS2 train or vice-versa. The proposal’s authors have said direct services would be made possible by using new conventional compatible trains which can travel on both the high-speed and electrified track. The plans would see alterations to the Toton junction, sited between Nottingham and Derby, which itself is currently contained as part of Phase 2 of HS2.

Toton sidings near Nottingham, proposed site for the East Midlands Hub Credit: Rui Viera/PA