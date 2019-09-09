Boris Johnson says no-deal Brexit would be 'failure of statecraft'

Boris Johnson has claimed the UK could get through a no-deal Brexit, but said that outcome would represent a "failure of statecraft" by all concerned.

The Prime Minister, in Dublin for talks with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, said he believed it was possible to get a new Brexit agreement by October 18.

It was also announced on Monday morning that Parliament will be suspended at the end of the day's proceedings, and that the Prime Minister will not seek a Brexit extension from the EU.

Speaking in Ireland, Mr Johnson insisted he wanted "to find a deal."

He continued: "I have looked carefully at no-deal.

"Yes, we could do it, the UK could certainly get through it, but be in no doubt that outcome would be a failure of statecraft for which we would all be responsible," he said.

Mr Johnson has previously said he can only agree to a deal if the backstop is removed, but Mr Varadkar told him "in the absence of agreed alternative arrangements, no backstop is no-deal for us".

Mr Varadkar added that while Ireland was open to alternative solutions to the Northern Ireland backstop, they had yet to see any "legally workable" proposals from the UK.

When asked by ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen if he had any ideas to solve the backstop, the PM said: "There are an abundance of proposals that we have but I don't think reasonable to share with you today Carl, we have indicated areas progress needs to be made."