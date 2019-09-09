- ITV Report
Boris Johnson says no-deal Brexit would be 'failure of statecraft'
Boris Johnson has claimed the UK could get through a no-deal Brexit, but said that outcome would represent a "failure of statecraft" by all concerned.
The Prime Minister, in Dublin for talks with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, said he believed it was possible to get a new Brexit agreement by October 18.
It was also announced on Monday morning that Parliament will be suspended at the end of the day's proceedings, and that the Prime Minister will not seek a Brexit extension from the EU.
Speaking in Ireland, Mr Johnson insisted he wanted "to find a deal."
He continued: "I have looked carefully at no-deal.
"Yes, we could do it, the UK could certainly get through it, but be in no doubt that outcome would be a failure of statecraft for which we would all be responsible," he said.
Mr Johnson has previously said he can only agree to a deal if the backstop is removed, but Mr Varadkar told him "in the absence of agreed alternative arrangements, no backstop is no-deal for us".
Mr Varadkar added that while Ireland was open to alternative solutions to the Northern Ireland backstop, they had yet to see any "legally workable" proposals from the UK.
When asked by ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen if he had any ideas to solve the backstop, the PM said: "There are an abundance of proposals that we have but I don't think reasonable to share with you today Carl, we have indicated areas progress needs to be made."
"Be in no doubt we can do it and will address it enthusiastically.
"30 years - I mean 30 days ought to be enough if we concentrate our minds."
It was a frosty press conference for the pair, with the two leaders often appearing to contradict each other.
At one point the the Taoiseach even interrupted Mr Johnson, telling him a backstop breakthrough may not be found, "not today anyway".
It comes ahead of another tense evening in Parliament, with MPs set to vote on whether to hold a new general election.
At the close of proceedings on Monday, Parliament will be suspended.
A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said that while the Government would obey the law Mr Johnson would not be requesting another extension of the Article 50 EU withdrawal process.
"The Prime Minister is not going to seek an extension," the spokesperson said.
"If MPs want to resolve this there is an easy way - vote for an election today and let the public decide."
However, before that a handful of SO24 emergency debates are also due to take place.
Mr Johnson's insistence he wanted to see a deal follows the resignation at the weekend of former work and pensions secretary Amber Rudd, who complained she had seen little evidence ministers were trying to find an agreement.
Mr Varadkar opened the press conference by telling Mr Johnson "the story of Brexit won't end if the UK leaves the EU... there is no such thing as a clean break".
Mr Varadkar added that organising trade deals with the US and other governments would be a "Herculean task" for Mr Johnson.
Shortly after Mr Johnson arrived, Mr Varadkar tweeted: "British Prime Minister @BorisJohnson has arrived at Govt Buildings. We'll be talking #Brexit. The stakes are high. Avoiding the return of a hard border on this island and protecting our place in the single market are the Irish Government's priorities in all circumstances."
Mr Varadkar said that he was willing to work with the Prime Minister as a "friend and ally" but said that Ireland was not prepared to accept the replacement of a "legal guarantee with a promise".
"Avoiding a return to a hard border is the priority of this government," he said.
"We are open to all alternatives legally workable but we have not received such to date."
As the press conference went on, up to 100 demonstrators gathered outside Leinster House in Dublin.
The protest was led by Seamus McDonnell from Co Armagh who chanted: "No customs, no border, no Brexit."