Lib Dems poised to campaign to revoke Article 50 and cancel Brexit

The Liberal Democrats are poised to campaign to cancel Brexit by revoking Article 50 to allow the UK to remain in the European Union, party leader Jo Swinson has said.

The proposal will be voted on by party members at the Lib Dem annual conference which starts on Saturday in Bournemouth.

Ms Swinson said: “The Liberal Democrats are fully behind a People’s Vote with the option to remain, and we would campaign to stay in.

“We believe this is the best way to resolve the Brexit mess, and it is in the country’s best interest. However, a general election may well happen before a People’s Vote.