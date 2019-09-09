Next winter will be coldest in England for a decade, scientists predict

Britain should be braced for the coldest winter in a decade, scientists have said.

An extended-range forecast for central England predicts temperatures could plunge next January and February, trumping even 2018's Beast from the East, which caused widespread disruption.

The cold snap is linked to the jet stream that determines the winter temperature, precipitation and windspeeds.

The team of scientists at the Department of Space and Climate Physics University College London studied solar and stratosphere cyclic signals from summer 2019 to determine just how cold the coming winter months will be.