One person killed and almost one million power failures after Typhoon Faxai hits Tokyo

A typhoon blew across the Tokyo metropolitan area on Monday morning, killing one person and causing dozens of injuries, while disrupting rush-hour travel and knocking out power.

Several railway and subway operators suspended services and flights were cancelled at Tokyo airports as Typhoon Faxai passed over Chiba, a northern suburb of the Japanese capital, before daybreak, shaking homes with strong winds and battering the area with torrents of rain.

Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters that he had received a report of one death and damage caused by toppling trees and objects getting hurled through the air by the wind.

He added that some 900,000 power failures were also reported.