Overseas pregnant women ‘must not be charged for NHS care’

Midwives say they refuse to be “gatekeepers” of NHS care as they called on the Government to scrap charges for overseas pregnant women. In a new report from Maternity Action, backed by the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), health workers said the charges acted as a barrier to providing quality care, with one midwife saying they felt as if they were “working for the Home Office”. Midwives said some women delay accessing help or fail to have scans over fears they will be charged or detained. Rules on overseas visitors means they must be charged for NHS care, with pregnancy charges starting at around £7,000, the report said.

It argues the professional duty of midwives and the health of patients are at risk of being compromised by the NHS charging policy. The costs particularly harm undocumented migrant women, who already have a higher risk of maternal death and adverse pregnancy outcomes, it said. A group of 15 midwives were interviewed as part of the study, with one saying: “I am not here to enforce immigration rules, I am not here to enforce people’s entitlement, I have a duty of care as a midwife and I need to fulfil that duty of care. “Part of my duty of care as a midwife is to gain the trust of people who are giving me medical history, who are entrusting me to guide them through the booking process which is the first step they are taking in pregnancy care. “I need them to trust me and to trust the service.” The report said some overseas women already face a range of issues, including poverty and destitution, domestic abuse, poor and inadequate housing and a poor command of English. “Midwives were especially worried about the health impact of late booking by women who were charged,” the report said. “Persuading women to attend for care regardless of their fears of charging involved significant extra work.”

