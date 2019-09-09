- ITV Report
Pierce Brosnan says 'it would be exciting' to have a female 007
Pierce Brosnan has said he believes it’s time for a woman to finally take over the role of iconic British spy James Bond.
The four-time James Bond actor told the Hollywood Reporter: "I think we've watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there.
"I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting.”
He also added the current political climate and the #MeToo movement need to be addressed in future renditions of the spy franchise.
“Without question, yes... The #MeToo movement has been relevant and significant and well needed in our society, so they'll have to address that,” Brosnan said.
However, he added the change is unlikely to happen under current executive producer Barbara Broccoli.
“I don’t think that’s going to happen with the Broccolis. I don’t think that is going to happen under their watch,” he said.
Ms Broccoli has previously told The Guardian: “Bond is male.
“He’s a male character. He was written as a male and I think he’ll probably stay as a male."
Brosnan also reflected upon his own experiences in playing the iconic British spy.
“James Bond has a certain significance and a deep pride. I will be asked about him until my dying days – it just goes with the territory. He's a beloved character,” he said.
“I was honoured to play the role and I rejuvenated a franchise that had been dormant."
Brosnan's comments have caused a stir with another 'Piers', with Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan attacking the former actor and accusing Brosnan of “pathetic, virtue-signalling nonsense”.
“The campaign to save James Bond starts right here," Morgan said on Good Morning Britain on Monday.
"They are not changing James Bond to a damn woman on my watch."
Daniel Craig will return as James Bond for the last time in the 25th Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’.
Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rami Malek, Ben Whishaw and Jeffrey Wright co-star in the film directed by Cary Fukunaga, and will be released in 2020.
Thirty-one-year-old actor Lashana Lynch – best known for her role as fighter pilot Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel – is reportedly to become the new 007 after Bond retires.
However, she will not reprise the role of James Bond himself.