Pierce Brosnan says 'it would be exciting' to have a female 007

Pierce Brosnan has said he believes it’s time for a woman to finally take over the role of iconic British spy James Bond.

The four-time James Bond actor told the Hollywood Reporter: "I think we've watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there.

"I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting.”

He also added the current political climate and the #MeToo movement need to be addressed in future renditions of the spy franchise.

“Without question, yes... The #MeToo movement has been relevant and significant and well needed in our society, so they'll have to address that,” Brosnan said.

However, he added the change is unlikely to happen under current executive producer Barbara Broccoli.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen with the Broccolis. I don’t think that is going to happen under their watch,” he said.