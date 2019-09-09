Prince Andrew pictured with celebrity lawyer specialising in reputation management

Prince Andrew has been pictured with a celebrity lawyer who specialises in the reputation management of the rich and famous. The Duke of York was at Royal Portrush golf course in Northern Ireland on Monday morning at a tournament he founded for young, professional golfers. On the course he was filmed chatting to Paul Tweed, who describes himself as an "international media lawyer" who specialises in defamation and privacy issues. His firm, Tweed, says it has been rated as a "top tier" chambers for providing a "legal service for reputation management, privacy... and brand protection issues".

Tweed is a family friend of the Yorks and has worked with Prince Andrew's ex-wife the Duchess of York, (Sarah Ferguson). The Duke's aides say Tweed is not working with Prince Andrew and nor has he been hired by Buckingham Palace. Prince Andrew is continuing with his royal duties, despite the claims that have been made following the suicide of Jeffrey Epstein. Monday's event at Portrush is the Duke of York Young Champions Trophy, which Prince Andrew founded in 2001 for the world's top male and female junior golfers.

On Saturday, the Duke travelled to Belgium where he marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges. He attended in his role as the Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. In recent weeks, the Duke has issued statements to deny he knew anything about the crimes Epstein has subsequently been accused of. Prince Andrew said: "At no stage during the limited time I spent with him did I see, witness or suspect any behaviour of the sort that subsequently led to his arrest and conviction."

