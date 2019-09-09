Recession fears ease as economy returns to growth

Amid all the concern that the UK is heading for a downturn, a bounce back of sorts.

The economy grew in July and by more than expected, activity expanding in spite of the political turmoil.

Last month we learned that between April and June the UK economy contracted by 0.2% compared with the previous three months, putting us on the edge of a technical recession.

But growth of 0.3% in July reduces the likelihood of a second successive quarter of falling output.

All the main sectors of the economy returned to growth. There’s some evidence that activity was driven, in part, by businesses preparing once again for the prospect of a no deal Brexit.