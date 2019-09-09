- ITV Report
'Several petrol bombs' thrown at police vans during security alert in Derry
"Several petrol bombs" were thrown at police vehicles in Northern Ireland during an operation against the New IRA (Irish Republican Army).
The attack began during a security alert on the Creggan Estate in Derry.
Police said a suspicious object had been found during searches, amid searches for bomb-making material as part of investigations into dissident republican activity.
Homes there have been evacuated and people told to prepare to spend the night elsewhere in case they weren't allowed back tonight.
The PSNI said earlier: "Following the discovery of a suspicious object in the area of Creggan Heights, and to ensure the safety of local residents, the decision has been taken to evacuate homes."
The statement continued: "We recognise the impact this will have on local residents and in partnership with our colleagues in council, the Corn Beef Tin (a community centre) in Central Drive has been opened as a rest centre.
"We also want to advise the community that Rathmore Roundabout to Fanad Drive is closed."
"Our priority is ensuring the safety of the community and we are grateful for your patience and understanding."
New IRA renegades were blamed after a passer-by found the explosive device on a wall on Saturday morning.
It had been sitting there for hours, close to a family home, police said.
It was the seventh incident of its kind this year and senior officers are alarmed by the threat posed by anti-peace process gunmen.