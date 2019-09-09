'Several petrol bombs' thrown at police vans during security alert in Derry

"Several petrol bombs" were thrown at police vehicles in Northern Ireland during an operation against the New IRA (Irish Republican Army).

The attack began during a security alert on the Creggan Estate in Derry.

Police said a suspicious object had been found during searches, amid searches for bomb-making material as part of investigations into dissident republican activity.

Homes there have been evacuated and people told to prepare to spend the night elsewhere in case they weren't allowed back tonight.