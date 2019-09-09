UK Weather Forecast: After an unsettled few days, it turns drier and brighter from Friday.

This Evening and Tonight:Heavy, thundery showers across central southern England will clear this evening, then many areas quite cloudy with a chance for a little light rain or drizzle in places, mainly in the west. Becoming chilly under clear skies in the northwest.

Tuesday:Mostly dry with sunny spells but with the chance for an isolated light shower. Heavy rain and strengthening winds will then spread across the north during the afternoon and evening.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Rain clears southeastwards during Wednesday leaving sunny spells and scattered showers. Rain and breezy conditions push quickly east during Thursday. Dry for many Friday, but scattered showers in the northwest.