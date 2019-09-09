UK Weather Forecast: Cloudy and cool with rain for many.

Today:Early rain clears Northern Ireland leaving a dry, bright day. Elsewhere rain spreads east, with some heavy and thundery downpours in parts of Wales, as well as parts of southwest England. The rain will turn showery and slowly ease later.

Tonight:Occasional heavy and thundery showers clear from central southern England this evening, then many areas will be generally cloudy with isolated showers. Clearer and turning chilly in the far northwest.

Tuesday:Tuesday starts with bright spells and isolated showers, with the showers slowly dying away. However heavy rain and strengthening winds spread across Northern Ireland and west Scotland in the afternoon.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Rain clears eastwards during Wednesday leaving sunny spells and scattered showers. Rain and breezy conditions push quickly east during Thursday. Dry for many Friday, but scattered showers in the northwest.