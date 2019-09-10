- ITV Report
Aaron Campbell, who raped and murdered Alesha MacPhail, sees sentence cut by three years
A 17-year-old boy convicted of abducting, raping and murdering six-year-old Alesha MacPhail has had his sentence reduced by three years.
Aaron Campbell was initially handed down a life term with a minimum 27-year sentence but launched an appeal.
Campbell took the six-year-old from her bed at her grandparents’ home on the Isle of Bute on July 2 last year.
Campbell threw his clothing into the sea before going back to the scene to retrieve his phone, later denying to family members he had any involvement in the disappearance of the child.