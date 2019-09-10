Third day of British Airways disruption expected after 48-hour pilot walkout

British Airways flights have been hit with mass disruption. Credit: PA

British Airways flights will continue to be disrupted on Wednesday, despite the end of a 48-hour strike by pilots in a dispute over pay. Members of the British Airline Pilots’ Association (Balpa) said its members strongly supported the walkout, which caused the cancellation of more than 1,700 flights over the two days, affecting 195,000 passengers. The union is planning a further 24-hour strike on September 27, unless the deadlocked row is resolved. BA said it would take some time to get back to a completely normal flight schedule, because of the nature of its complex global operation.

British Airways flights have been grounded by the strike. Credit: PA

A spokesman said: “We are very sorry for the disruption Balpa’s industrial action has caused our customers. “We are doing everything we can to get back to normal and to get our customers to their destinations.” On the likely impact on Wednesday, BA said: “Due to the union’s strike action, nearly half of our fleet of over 300 aircraft and more than 700 pilots will start the day in the wrong place. “In addition, more than 4,000 cabin crew have had disruption to their rosters, and in many cases will be unable to operate again for several days due to legal rest requirements. “Every single flight movement also has to factor in detailed planning, including engineering checks, maintenance, catering, fuelling, baggage loading, cargo and cleaning.” Balpa said the strike cost BA £40 million a day.

Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport on the first day of the strike Credit: PA

Why are pilots striking and what have both sides said about it?