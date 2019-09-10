Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Bercow bows out, Brexit rumbles on, and Theresa May's controversial honours list lead the papers

An emotional John Bercow announces he's standing down as Speaker. Credit: Twitter

A fiery night in Parliament over Brexit – including prorogation, moves around an early election and Speaker John Bercow’s resignation – as well as disquiet over former prime minister Theresa May’s honours list head the national papers on Tuesday.

The Daily Telegraph leads with Mr Bercow’s resignation, and criticism for Mrs May’s resignation honours list.

The Times leads with MPs stopping Mr Johnson from calling an October election.

Mr Johnson has been told to reveal his Government’s secret plans for a no-deal Brexit, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, The Independent leads with a downcast front page, a darkened picture of Westminster above news on the prorogation of parliament, and a second story on Downing Street’s expected resistance to disclosing those confidential memos on prorogation and no-deal planning.

The i reports on “Brexiteer fury” that Mr Bercow’s resignation was engineered to allow a Remainer speaker to be chosen in his place.

The Metro also leads with Mr Bercow’s resignation.

The Daily Mirror turns a blowtorch on Mrs May for awarding honours to “Brexit bunglers” in the civil service.

The Sun and the Daily Mail lead with reports of a rise in prescription medicine addictions in the UK.

The Financial Times leads with a report that the major banks’ PPI bill has topped £50 billion.

And the Daily Star carries a report on Strictly star Kevi Clifton claiming a friend of Princess Di saved his life.

