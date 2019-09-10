Bomb found in parked vehicle ‘meant for police patrol’ and 'would have killed or maimed'

A bomb discovered in a parked vehicle in Londonderry was to be used to attack a police patrol, with the intent to "kill or maim" anyone near it, police in Northern Ireland have said. The device was operated using a command wire. Officers said it was an improvised explosive belonging to the dissident republican New IRA grouping.

Police at the scene on Monday evening. Credit: PA

Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI) Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said the bomb was designed to have "killed or maimed anyone near it when it detonated". Police were attacked with missiles by members of a crowd of 60-100 people as they carried out searches targeting dissidents. Around 40 petrol bombs were thrown during Monday evening’s disorder.

Families were evacuated after the device was discovered Credit: Aoife Moore/PA

Officers found the viable explosive device while looking for New IRA bomb-making equipment in the Creggan Heights area of the city. The PSNI later said 15 families who were evacuated could return to their homes. At least two young people engaged in the disorder in Derry’s Creggan estate sustained burn injuries during the violence, the PSNI said.

Around 40 petrol bombs were thrown during the height of the disorder Credit: Aoife Moore/PA