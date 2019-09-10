- ITV Report
British double amputee Daisy May takes to catwalk for New York Fashion Week
A nine-year-old who had both her legs amputated as a child has strutted down the catwalk at New York Fashion Week.
Daisy-May Demetre, who hails from Birmingham, is the first child to have lost two limbs to take to the runway at the world-revered fashion show.
Taking part in the event is Daisy-May's dream - the first step in her aspiration to become a world-class supermodel.
The schoolgirl was born with Fibular Hemimelia - where part or all of the fibular bone is missing - and at 18-months-old both legs had to be amputated.
Her father, Alex Demetre, said: "As a father, to see your daughter go through pain - it's heartbreaking."
He's now adamant his daughter can do anything.
"She told me she wants to be a supermodel, regardless of if she's got legs or not, she's going to be a supermodel," he said.
Daisy-May is already well on her way to stardom; having walked at London Fashion Week, modeled for River Island and done a Ted X talk.
With all that experience, she takes to what most would find a daunting task with ease.
"It's actually kind of frightening but then you get excited and proud of yourself," she told NBC News.