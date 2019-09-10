British double amputee Daisy May takes to catwalk for New York Fashion Week

A nine-year-old who had both her legs amputated as a child has strutted down the catwalk at New York Fashion Week. Daisy-May Demetre, who hails from Birmingham, is the first child to have lost two limbs to take to the runway at the world-revered fashion show. Taking part in the event is Daisy-May's dream - the first step in her aspiration to become a world-class supermodel.

Daisy May has seen a dream come true as she takes part in New York Fashion Week. Credit: NBC

The schoolgirl was born with Fibular Hemimelia - where part or all of the fibular bone is missing - and at 18-months-old both legs had to be amputated. Her father, Alex Demetre, said: "As a father, to see your daughter go through pain - it's heartbreaking." He's now adamant his daughter can do anything. "She told me she wants to be a supermodel, regardless of if she's got legs or not, she's going to be a supermodel," he said.

Daisy's father has helped her secure modelling gigs. Credit: NBC