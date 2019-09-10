Cross-party MPs plot to secure Brexit deal by Halloween deadline

There is time to secure a Brexit deal in Parliament with a "sizeable voice building across the House," a new cross-party group calling themselves "MPs for a deal" has claimed.

The group, which includes former Tory minister Rory Stewart and Labour's Stephen Kinnock, say striking a "pragmatic deal" for the UK to leave the EU is "not a unicorn" and could command a majority in Parliament.

At a press conference the group informed journalists of its plan to back a deal similar to what Theresa May almost put to MPs following cross-party negotiations.

The group claims around 50 Labour MPs would be prepared to vote for a deal, should one be brought before the House.

ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand, who was at the press conference said: "It sounds as if MPs are open to voting for whatever deal (if any) Boris Johnson brings back, but their starting point is the kind of soft Brexit Theresa May put forward in her final days."

Labour MP Caroline Flint told ITV News that "even though the deals before didn't get a majority", there were elements of each of those deals "that commanded a lot of support".

She said: "Most importantly now, is all of us in MPs for a deal seeking and supporting the government to get a deal."