- ITV Report
Gywneth Paltrow 'was instrumental in Harvey Weinstein investigation', new book claims
The fallout from the allegations of sexual abuse by the film mogul Harvey Weinstein are still being felt throughout the film industry.
But what is only now becoming clear, thanks to a new book, is the role of perhaps his biggest star in briefing journalists in the early stages of their investigations into his behaviour.
The Oscar winning actress, Gywneth Paltrow, was one of the first to pass on what she knew about, in effect, her boss.
She played a "much more active role than anybody's ever known", according to New York Times journalist Jodi Kantor - who wrote a book on the #MeToo movement.
But it was "hair-raising" for Paltrow because Weinstein turned up to a party in her home and she had to hide in the bathroom.
The details are revealed in 'She Said' which details Weinstein's downfall since October 2017.
"In the beginning, it was extremely difficult to persuade anyone to open up," said Miss Kantor and Meghan Twohey, another Times journalist who co-wrote the book.
Miss Kantor said: "She did play a much more active role than anybody's ever known. But it was hair-raising for her, because Harvey Weinstein had been such an important influence."
Paltrow claims her encounter with Weinstein happened when she was 22 years old.
She had just been hired by him for the lead role an adaptation of Jane Austen's 'Emma' that would make her a star.
The actress claims that Weinstein put his hands on her and suggested they give each other massages in his suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel.
She was convinced Weinstein was going to fire her after the alleged incident but she went on to work with him on "Shakespeare in Love" for which she won the Oscar for Best Actress.
Speaking to NBC's Today show, Miss Twohey said: "Gwyneth Paltrow was one of Harvey's biggest stars, he'd presented himself as a godfather to her.
"So many people will be surprised to discover that so many other actresses were reluctant to get on the phone and scared to tell the truth about what they'd experienced at his hands.
"Gwyneth was one of the first people to get on the phone and she was determined to help this investigation."
Miss Twohey added: "Harvey Weinstein was extremely aware and extremely scared about what the implications would be."
Mr Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to all charges, maintaining that encounters with his accusers were consensual.