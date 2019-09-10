Gywneth Paltrow 'was instrumental in Harvey Weinstein investigation', new book claims

Gwyneth Paltrow was one of the first to speak out against Harvey Weinstein. Credit: PA

The fallout from the allegations of sexual abuse by the film mogul Harvey Weinstein are still being felt throughout the film industry. But what is only now becoming clear, thanks to a new book, is the role of perhaps his biggest star in briefing journalists in the early stages of their investigations into his behaviour. The Oscar winning actress, Gywneth Paltrow, was one of the first to pass on what she knew about, in effect, her boss. She played a "much more active role than anybody's ever known", according to New York Times journalist Jodi Kantor - who wrote a book on the #MeToo movement.

The book cover for 'She Said' written by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. Credit: ITV News Graphics

But it was "hair-raising" for Paltrow because Weinstein turned up to a party in her home and she had to hide in the bathroom. The details are revealed in 'She Said' which details Weinstein's downfall since October 2017.

"In the beginning, it was extremely difficult to persuade anyone to open up," said Miss Kantor and Meghan Twohey, another Times journalist who co-wrote the book. Miss Kantor said: "She did play a much more active role than anybody's ever known. But it was hair-raising for her, because Harvey Weinstein had been such an important influence."

Gwyneth Paltrow has said a year ago that her former boyfriend Brad Pitt threatened producer Harvey Weinstein after an alleged incident of sexual misconduct. Credit: PA