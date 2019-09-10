Ireland's Phil Hogan nominated as trade negotiator by European Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen, who is to take the helm at the European Union's executive branch in November, has finalised her team for the coming five years.

Her proposed list includes former Italian prime minister, Paolo Gentiloni while Ireland's EU commissioner Phil Hogan has been nominated as the European Union's next trade negotiator.

Mr Hogan will play a central role in overseeing the future trade talks with the UK after Brexit.

Mr Hogan said he was "very pleased" to be nominated for the chief role.

"I am very much looking forward to starting in this exciting and challenging portfolio and to supporting President-elect von der Leyen in her pursuit of a strong, open and fair trade agenda through which Europe's role as a global leader can be strengthened."

Irish premier Leo Varadkar congratulated Mr Hogan, describing his appointment as a "very positive development" for Ireland.