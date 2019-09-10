Corbyn warns Johnson 'we are not afraid' and promises 'an election is coming'

Jeremy Corbyn has warned the Labour Party is "not afraid" to fight a general election, despite co-ordinating a cross-party effort to vote against one last night.

The Labour leader threatened Boris Johnson with the "biggest people-powered campaign we've ever seen" as he warned a general election "is coming", but not on the prime minister's terms.

Speaking at the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr Corbyn continued: "In the next few weeks the establishment will come after us with all they've got because they know we are not afraid to take them on."

But in the Commons last night, Mr Corbyn did not back a motion put by Prime Minister Johnson requesting to hold an early general election.

The prime minister criticised Mr Corbyn for refusing to back an early poll, despite previously he'd back one if legislation to prevent a forced no-deal Brexit on October 31 became law.

Following defeat on Monday evening, the prime minister said: "The surrender act has now passed, it's gained royal assent, he's done his level best to wreck this country's chances of a successful negotiation.

"By his own logic, he must now back an election."