Margaret Atwood thrills fans by reading from her latest novel

Margaret Atwood wowed fans by reading from her latest novel, The Testaments, minutes before it went on sale at midnight. The Canadian author treated around 400 book lovers to a short reading from the start of her hotly-anticipated follow-up to The Handmaid’s Tale. Shortly before midnight, fans at Waterstones in Piccadilly, central London, cheered as Atwood stepped onto the podium, smiling and waving. “Thank you very much, that’s lovely. And I understand we are doing a countdown to midnight, so I may have to read really fast,” she joked to the room.

Moments later they counted down from 10 as the clock struck midnight, when Atwood rang a small silver bell and handmaids cloaked in red whisked away a blue velvet covering to unveil the new book. The author then posed holding her latest work and hugged staff members. The crowd also heard from actor Romola Garai, who read aloud a short passage from the end of The Handmaid’s Tale. Atwood’s highly-anticipated sequel is set in the same fictional universe around 15 years on from The Handmaid’s Tale, which has seen enormous popularity through its adaptation into a hit Netflix series. Set in the republic of Gilead, the dystopia centres around three women who share their experiences as its toxic power structure starts to rot from within.

Margaret Atwood’s new book, The Testaments, on display Credit: Jemma Crew/PA