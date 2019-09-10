- ITV Report
-
Marie Claire magazine to close after 31 years
Marie Claire UK is to close as a print magazine after over three decades
The November issue will be the magazine's final print edition as the brand moves to online only.
The glossy magazine has long been a champion of women's issues, addressing topics such as female poverty, women in the developing world and the climate emergency, alongside fashion and beauty.
The TI Media-owned magazine won four Amnesty International awards for its campaigning work.
Aimed at young women who "think smart and look amazing”, Marie Claire was founded in France 1937. The international print editions will not be affected.
Marcus Rich, TI Media CEO, said: “For more than three decades, Marie Claire UK has led the conversation on the issues that really matter to women – from campaigning for women’s empowerment to climate change – while providing a premium fashion & beauty positioning that reflects their everyday lives.
"With full focus on our digital platforms, we will be future-proofing our ability to report on these vital and engaging subjects, alongside our top ranking fashion and beauty offering and media-first brand extensions, The Edit and Fabled by Marie Claire.”
Marie Claire is the latest glossy to close as magazines continue to struggle in a tough market where the internet dominates. In 2017, Glamour, which was one of the most successful women's magazines when it launched in 2001, became digital only after publishers Condé Nast closed the print edition.
According to the latest available ABC figures, Marie Claire’s paid for circulation fell by 26% to 71,367 in the second quarter of 2018.
Fans of the iconic magazine said its demise was "really sad" with many describing it as a big influence on them growing up.
DJ and influencer, Zoe London said on Twitter: "Whenever I went to buy a magazine even now my choice was always Marie Claire. I’ve been fortunate enough in my career to feature and be photographed by Marie Claire UK and Marie Claire US and they’ll always be a highlight. I’m so sorry to see you go."