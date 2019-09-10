Marie Claire magazine to close after 31 years

Marie Claire UK is to close as a print magazine after over three decades

The November issue will be the magazine's final print edition as the brand moves to online only.

The glossy magazine has long been a champion of women's issues, addressing topics such as female poverty, women in the developing world and the climate emergency, alongside fashion and beauty.

The TI Media-owned magazine won four Amnesty International awards for its campaigning work.

Aimed at young women who "think smart and look amazing”, Marie Claire was founded in France 1937. The international print editions will not be affected.

Marcus Rich, TI Media CEO, said: “For more than three decades, Marie Claire UK has led the conversation on the issues that really matter to women – from campaigning for women’s empowerment to climate change – while providing a premium fashion & beauty positioning that reflects their everyday lives.

"With full focus on our digital platforms, we will be future-proofing our ability to report on these vital and engaging subjects, alongside our top ranking fashion and beauty offering and media-first brand extensions, The Edit and Fabled by Marie Claire.”