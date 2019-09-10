- ITV Report
Michael Schumacher undergoes stem-cell therapy treatment in Paris hospital, reports claim
Seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is being treated with a cutting-edge stem-cell therapy in a Paris hospital, according to reports in France.
A report in Le Parisien claims that Schumacher was admitted under tight guard on Monday to the Georges-Pompidou hospital.
The paper says the treatment is scheduled to be administered on Tuesday.
The Paris hospitals authority, citing France’s strict medical privacy rules, said it could not comment on the claims.
His long-time manager Sabine Kehm has yet to comment.
Schumacher, 50, suffered a near-fatal brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps.
Schumacher’s condition stabilised after he was placed in a drug-induced coma, from which he later emerged.
Since September 2014, he has been cared for at home on the shores of Lake Geneva.
In a radio interview in July, his former Ferrari boss Jean Todt said they had been watching Formula One together on television.
He added: "Michael is in the best hands and is well looked after in his house. He does not give up and keeps fighting."