Michael Schumacher undergoes stem-cell therapy treatment in Paris hospital, reports claim

Seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher is being treated with a cutting-edge stem-cell therapy in a Paris hospital, according to reports in France.

A report in Le Parisien claims that Schumacher was admitted under tight guard on Monday to the Georges-Pompidou hospital.

The paper says the treatment is scheduled to be administered on Tuesday.

The Paris hospitals authority, citing France’s strict medical privacy rules, said it could not comment on the claims.