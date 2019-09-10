Boris Johnson’s second bid to trigger early general election fails

Boris Johnson’s second attempt to trigger an early general election has failed after his motion did not secure the required support of two-thirds of MPs. The Prime Minister said he wanted to head to the polls next month to break the political deadlock, as he accused opposition parties of making "outrageous excuses" to delay. But Labour and other opposition MPs refused to back the bid – which needed a two-thirds majority in the Commons – while the risk of a no-deal remained. MPs voted 293 to 46, short of the 434 needed - marking the new PM’s sixth Commons defeat.

The PM opened by telling MPs: "Last Wednesday (Jeremy Corbyn) became the first leader of the opposition in the history of our country to show his confidence in Her Majesty's Government by declining the opportunity to have an election with a view to removing the Government." He said Mr Corbyn had previously said he would back an election if legislation to prevent the Government from forcing through a no-deal Brexit on October 31 became law. The PM added: "The surrender act has now passed, it's gained royal assent, he's done his level best to wreck this country's chances of a successful negotiation. "By his own logic, he must now back an election." Mr Johnson said an election is the only way to break the deadlock in the Commons, adding: "Throughout the weekend (Mr Corbyn's) cronies, together with those of other opposition parties, have been trying to disguise their preposterous cowardice by coming up with ever more outrageous excuses for delaying an election until the end of October or perhaps November or when hell freezes over."

Jeremy Corbyn said he is eager for a general election but not at the risk of a no-deal Brexit.

During a noisy Commons debate, Mr Corbyn said the Prime Minister was trying to avoid scrutiny. He said: "This Government is only interested in shutting down Parliament to avoid any scrutiny. "His obfuscations and evasions are being rumbled - both at home and abroad - and that is why he doesn't answer questions and he is so keen to avoid scrutiny. "Tonight he will attempt to prorogue Parliament for one of the longest prorogations there has ever been - shutting down Parliament, shutting down democracy, avoiding questions, taking this country over a cliff of a no-deal exit with all the damage that will do to many of the poorest and most vulnerable communities in our society."

Earlier on Monday evening, MPs backed a motion to force the government to publish communications linked to prorogation and documents connected to no-deal Brexit planning. It could lead to the government being forced to hand over all international correspondence, which includes emails, WhatsApp and Facebook messages. However a Downing Street source told ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston that "under no circumstances will Number 10 staff comply with Grieve's demands regardless of any votes in Parliament".

John Bercow made an impassioned speech to the Commons, announcing that he will stand down.