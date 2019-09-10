Rocket blast at US embassy in Kabul on anniversary of 9/11

A plume of smoke rises near the US embassy in Kabul. Credit: AP

A rocket exploded at the US embassy in Afghanistan just minutes into Wednesday, the anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the United States. A plume of smoke rose over central Kabul and sirens could be heard. Inside the embassy, employees heard this message over the loudspeaker: "An explosion caused by a rocket has occurred on compound."

About an hour later the all-clear was given, with no injuries reported. There was no immediate comment from Afghan officials or those with the Nato mission, which is also nearby. It was the first major attack in the Afghan capital since Donald Trump abruptly called off US-Taliban talks on the brink of an apparent deal to end America’s longest war. Two Taliban car bombs shook Kabul last week, killing several civilians and two members of the Nato mission.

Resolute Support (RS) forces remove a destroyed vehicle after a car bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan last week. Credit: AP