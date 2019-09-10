- ITV Report
'Supercool' breakthrough for patients awaiting liver transplant
Human livers that have been 'super-cooled' to -4C triples the time they can be kept before a transplant, according to US scientists.
This new way of tripling the survival time of a liver, outside the body, has the potential to save many more lives.
It is pioneering technology and transplant surgeons say it could help save hundreds of lives each year.
Until now, keeping a liver viable has depended on chilling it - although this comes with a 12 hour time limit.
But the new invention which instead supplies the liver with oxygenated blood, nutrients and medicines raises the limit to 24 hours.
A transplant surgeon from the Royal Free Hospital has said the new machine is pioneering as more livers can go on to be transplanted.
David Nasralla, told ITV News: "At present the biggest challenge facing liver transplantation is the shortage of organs.
"Now we know about one in eight patients die whilst waiting for a liver and what we have seen from this machine by being able to assess livers and monitor them outside of the body to see if they're functioning, we can then increase the number of livers that go on to be transplanted.
"We hope the machine will help us in terms of the number of transplantable organs," he added.
Dr Reinier de Vries, one of the researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston explained how the supercooling works
He said: "With supercooling, as the volume increases it becomes exponentially more difficult to prevent ice formation at sub-zero temperatures.
"Before, there were a lot of experts who said, 'well this is amazing in small rats, but it will not work in human organs,' and now we have successfully scaled it up 200 times from rat to human livers using a combination of technologies."