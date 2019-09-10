'Supercool' breakthrough for patients awaiting liver transplant

Transplant surgeons say the pioneering treatment could help save hundreds of lives each year. Credit: Reinier De Vries and Korkut Uygun

Human livers that have been 'super-cooled' to -4C triples the time they can be kept before a transplant, according to US scientists. This new way of tripling the survival time of a liver, outside the body, has the potential to save many more lives.

200 Lives could be saved from the new transplant breakthrough, research suggests.

It is pioneering technology and transplant surgeons say it could help save hundreds of lives each year. Until now, keeping a liver viable has depended on chilling it - although this comes with a 12 hour time limit. But the new invention which instead supplies the liver with oxygenated blood, nutrients and medicines raises the limit to 24 hours. A transplant surgeon from the Royal Free Hospital has said the new machine is pioneering as more livers can go on to be transplanted.

The new invention instead supplies the liver with oxygenated blood. Credit: ITV News

David Nasralla, told ITV News: "At present the biggest challenge facing liver transplantation is the shortage of organs. "Now we know about one in eight patients die whilst waiting for a liver and what we have seen from this machine by being able to assess livers and monitor them outside of the body to see if they're functioning, we can then increase the number of livers that go on to be transplanted. "We hope the machine will help us in terms of the number of transplantable organs," he added.

The supercooling treatment has been hailed by transplant surgeons. Credit: ITV News