They say love is blind - and for queen honeybees that is literally true

They say love is blind ... and for a honeybee queen this is certainly true.

Males inject toxins into the queen while mating that causes temporary loss of sight, according to a new study.

The result means that as she is unable to take flight (if she can't see, she can't fly) amorous males that do get the chance to mate get longer to do so and enhance the chances of their genes getting passed on.

All sexual activity occurs during a brief early period in a honeybee's life, during which males die and queens can live for many years without ever mating again.

Boris Baer, a professor of entomology at the University of California Riverside, said male bees develop vision-impairing toxins to maximise the one fleeting opportunity they may ever get to father offspring.