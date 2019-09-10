Donald Trump fires national security advisor John Bolton

John Bolton was Trump's third security advisor. Credit: AP

US President Donald Trump has fired his latest national security advisor John Bolton over disagreements. The president announced the news in a series of tweets, stating: “I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration.” “I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. “I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming anew National Security Advisor next week.”



Mr Bolton also tweeted his version of events with a little more brevity. "I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow."” it said. Hogan Gidley, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary, spoke to reporters and said: "John Bolton’s priorities and policies just don’t line up with the president’s." Mr Gidley also announced Charlie Kupperman will be acting national security advisor in the meantime. This comes days after it emerged Mr Bolton opposed the president's plan to hold peace talks with the Taliban at Camp David. Bolton's ouster came as a surprise to many in the White House. Just an hour before Trump's tweet, the press office announced that Bolton would join Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a briefing.



Bolton was always an unlikely pick to be Trump's third national security adviser, with a world view seemingly ill-fit to the president's isolationist "America First" attitude. The two have butted heads, as there were alleged clashes over diplomatic challenges against Iran, Afghanistan and North Korea. Mr Bolton had always been critical of North Korea, particularly of their recent missile tests, while Mr Trump has always extended the olive branch to leader of the communist regime King Jong-un.

Mr Bolton had always been publicly critical of North Korea. Credit: AP

The tensions between the two men allegedly ignited when the president called off airstrikes in Iran, which was supposed to be in retaliation to the downing of a surveillance drone. Mr Bolton was supposedly in support of the airstrike. Since the Iran oil tanker incident, Mr Trump has said he would meet with the Iranian president if the "circumstances were right", leading to more disagreements. Inside the administration, Mr Bolton also conducted a quiet campaign inside the administration and with allies abroad to convince Trump to keep US forces in Syria to counter the remnants of the Islamic State and Iranian influence in the region.

John Bolton and Donald Trump with U.S. Service Members stationed in the UK earlier this year. Credit: The White House

Before that, Mr Bolton often espoused hawkish foreign policy views dating back to the Reagan administration and became a household name over his avid support for the Iraq War, as the US ambassador to the UN under George W. Bush. Bolton even briefly considered running for president in 2016, in part to make the case against the isolationist pronouncements that Trump would come to embody.

John Bolton was US ambassador to the UN under George W. Bush. Credit: AP