When could a general election take place?

With Parliament suspended until October 14, the likely date of a snap general election has moved closer to Christmas.

The earliest date for polling day is probably Thursday November 28.

By law, Parliament has to be dissolved 25 working days before a general election.

For an election on November 28, dissolution would need to take place on October 24.

This would give MPs time after their return on October 14 to debate the Queen’s Speech, which is taking place on their first day back.

It also avoids a clash with the EU summit of October 17/18.