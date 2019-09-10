Women and children among 86 migrants picked up off UK coast

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers

Women and children are reported to be among 86 migrants picked up off the UK coast on Tuesday - believed to be the biggest number of people intercepted arriving on British shores this year. Border Force was alerted to several small boats travelling across the Channel towards the shoreline in the early morning, the Home Office confirmed. A Border Force cutter was deployed first thing and intercepted two vessels - one with 11 people on board, and another with 12 made up of men, women and some reporting to be children.

Migrants were transferred to immigration officials for interview. Credit: ITV News

A further four boats were intercepted, according to the Home Office. At Littlestone in Kent,13 people who had crossed the Channel in a small boat and landed on shore were detained, while a further nine people who arrived at Pett Level Beach, near Winchelsea were apprehended. Around midday, Border Force was alerted to a RHIB (rigid-hulled inflatable boat) near Dungeness, Kent, and Border Force vessel Hunter was sent to intercept and bring to boat back to Dover. At around the same time, Border Force was alerted to a RHIB in the English Channel, and Border Force vessel Seeker was sent escort the boat back to Dover. There were 23 people on board the boat. The individuals were taken to Dover, where they were medically assessed and found to be well, before being transferred to immigration officials for interview.

Those picked up identified as nationals of Iran, Ethiopia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey, the Philippines, Vietnamese. The news comes after nine migrants were picked up in the Channel on Monday and taken to Dover. In a statement, the Home Office said: “Crossing the Channel in a small boat is a huge risk. The criminal gangs who perpetuate this are ruthless and do not care about loss of life. “We are working closely at all levels with the French authorities to tackle this dangerous and illegal activity. In addition, Border Force cutters are patrolling the Channel and we have already deployed equipment including drones, CCTV and night vision goggles.

A British vessel in the Channel. Credit: ITV News