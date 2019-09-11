Badger cull expanded in effort to tackle TB in cattle

The latest badger cull is expected to kill some 60,000. Credit: PA

The badger cull has been expanded to 11 new areas as part of efforts to control tuberculosis in cattle, the Government has announced. Culls will take place in areas in Avon, Cheshire, Cornwall, Staffordshire, Devon, Dorset, Herefordshire and Wiltshire, under licences published by government agency Natural England. The controversial cull of the wild animals will now take place in 40 areas across England this year following the reauthorisation of licences in 29 existing areas.

Following the latest cull sign offs, some 130,000 badgers are expected to have been killed since the policy was introduced in 2013.

Expansion of the cull, aimed at preventing transmission of the disease to livestock, was met with anger by wildlife campaigners. But farming minister George Eustice said: “Bovine TB remains the greatest animal health threat to the UK, costing taxpayers over £100 million every year as well as causing devastation and distress for hard-working farmers and rural communities. “There is no single measure that will provide an answer to beating this disease. “That is why we have always been committed to a multi-pronged approach including proactive badger control as well as other tools such as tighter cattle controls, improved biosecurity and badger vaccination.”

The spread of TB between cattle was more of a problem than badgers. Credit: ITV News

An recent independent review, commissioned by the Government of its strategy for tackling TB in livestock amid, warned against an “over-emphasis” on the role of wildlife and found badgers were not the primary cause of problem. Professor Sir Charles Godfray, who led the review, said spread of the disease between cattle was more of a problem than badgers and farmers must do more to tackle the spread of tuberculosis between livestock. Experts involved in the review last year suggested the totality of the evidence on badger culling showed a real but modest effect in curbing TB.

Mr Eustice said the Government would be responding to the review in the near future. Ellie Brodie, senior policy manager at The Wildlife Trusts, said: “Evidence shows that badgers are not the primary cause of the spread of TB in cattle and that the primary route of infection is from cow-to-cow contact – so a vaccine for cattle should be a government priority.” She said Wildlife Trusts had been and would continue to vaccinate badgers on their reserves and in partnership with vets, farmers and landowners. In Derbyshire, an application to cull was refused at the last minute last week amid a Government review of the role of culling in an area where a vaccination scheme was already under way.

