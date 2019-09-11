Boris Johnson is the 'first prime minister to advise the Queen to act unlawfully' according to Scottish judges

They began with Sir Winston Churchill and Sir Anthony Eden and over the 67 long years of the Queen's reign the prime ministers have governed their way through many turbulent and often controversial moments.

But the first prime minister to advise the Queen to act unlawfully, according to today's judges, was her 14th one - Boris Johnson - which makes the ruling pretty extraordinary.

The Queen last saw her prime minister at Balmoral when Mr Johnson arrived last Friday with his girlfriend for the traditional, if shorter than usual, September weekend stay in the Scottish highlands.

But the Queen was asked to prorogue parliament 10 days earlier when the Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees Mogg, who made the same journey to see the monarch in Scotland.

"Normal functioning of our constitution" might have been what Jacob Rees Mogg told the Queen during his audience on her summer break but Scotland's most senior judge instead ruled Her Majesty had been misled.