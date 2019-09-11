- ITV Report
-
Court rules Boris Johnson’s prorogation of Parliament was 'unlawful'
Boris Johnson's prorogation of Parliament was "unlawful" and "improper" the highest civil court in Scotland has ruled.
A legal bid to challenge the suspension of Parliament by a cross-party group of 70 parliamentarians was initially rejected at the Court of Session, but the appeal was successful.
The three senior judges in Edinburgh said the prorogation was therefore "null and of no effect".
The government said it is "disappointed" by the decision and will appeal the ruling at the Supreme Court, adding proroguing Parliament was "legal and necessary".
No formal order will come before Tuesday, when the Supreme Court will hear the case.
The ruling comes a day after the prorogation took place in the early hours of Tuesday, with Parliament now suspended for five weeks.
A summary of the court opinion, published by the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service, said Mr Johnson's decision to prorogue Parliament was "motivated by the improper purpose of stymying Parliament".
It went on: "The Court will accordingly make an Order declaring that the Prime Minister's advice to HM the Queen and the prorogation which followed thereon was unlawful and is thus null and of no effect."
And one of the petitioning barristers on the case, Jolyon Maugham QC, claimed "the effect of the decision is that Parliament is no longer prorogued".
At the appeal hearing on Friday David Johnston QC, representing the UK government, had argued it was not for the courts to get involved in what was a political decision.
Aidan O'Neill QC, representing the parliamentarians, claimed prorogation was unlawful in his closing arguments.
He said: "A decision to prorogue shuts down Parliament. It is in those circumstances an attack on democracy.
"It is an attack on the balance of the constitution and therefore is is unlawful."
Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer said the court ruling was "huge", and vindicated Labour's efforts to stop Parliament being shut down.
Speaking at the TUC Congress in Brighton, he said: "I need to get back to Parliament, to see if we can reopen the doors and hold Johnson to account.
In a tweet he also urged the prime minister to "immediately recall Parliament".
SNP MP Joanna Cherry QC, who was among the cross-party group of politicians that brought the action, tweeted: "All 3 judges in Scotland's Highest court of appeal rule #Prorogation #unlawful! #Cherrycase succeeds.
"Huge thanks to all our supporters & our fantastic legal team who have achieved the historic ruling that #prorogation is #unlawful #Cherrycase #Brexit."
Judge Lord Doherty originally dismissed a challenge against the suspension - which went ahead in the early hours of Tuesday - at the Court of Session last Wednesday, saying it is for politicians and not the courts to decide.
But three judges of the Inner House, the supreme civil court in Scotland, disagreed with Lord Doherty's ruling.