Emmerdale actor Asan N'Jie fired after fight with Hollyoaks star

Emmerdale actor Asan N'Jie has been fired from the ITV soap after becoming embroiled in a fight with Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas at the TV Choice Awards on Monday night.

N'jie is reported to have sworn and thrown punches at Lomas, 44, following the ceremony at the Hilton Park Lane in Mayfair, London.

An ITV spokeswoman said: "Emmerdale suspended Asan N'Jie yesterday pending further investigation into an incident at a central London hotel on Monday night.

"ITV executives have met with him this morning and as a consequence Asan's contract has been terminated with immediate effect."