- ITV Report
-
Emmerdale actor Asan N'Jie fired after fight with Hollyoaks star
Emmerdale actor Asan N'Jie has been fired from the ITV soap after becoming embroiled in a fight with Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas at the TV Choice Awards on Monday night.
N'jie is reported to have sworn and thrown punches at Lomas, 44, following the ceremony at the Hilton Park Lane in Mayfair, London.
An ITV spokeswoman said: "Emmerdale suspended Asan N'Jie yesterday pending further investigation into an incident at a central London hotel on Monday night.
"ITV executives have met with him this morning and as a consequence Asan's contract has been terminated with immediate effect."
N'Jie said his behaviour had been "unacceptable" and offered an apology to Lomas as well as Emmerdale's cast, crew and viewers.
He said in a statement: "My behaviour at the TV Choice Awards was completely unacceptable and very much out of character.
"I sincerely apologise to everybody who has been affected especially Jamie Lomas, the whole Emmerdale team, our audience, ITV, my family, and the organisers of the TV Choice Awards.
"I am devastated, accept full responsibility for my actions and I am determined to learn from this."
N'Jie has played Emmerdale character Ellis Chapman since 2018 and he had been nominated for a storyline centred on knife crime and his character being stabbed.