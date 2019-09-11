'Great fires of London!' Fireman Sam axed by service for being 'outdated'

"Great fires of London!" I've been sacked!

Children's TV favourite Fireman Sam has been sidelined by a fire service for being "outdated" and not "inclusive" enough.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue will instead use blue, red and yellow fire extinguisher characters Freddy, Filbert and Penelope at promotional events.

Chief Fire Officer, Les Britzman, said the Sam mascot did not help sell the fire safety message.

He said the service has received complaints from the public about using the character.

He said: "Firefighters nationally and residents locally have raised some concerns that Fireman Sam doesn't reflect the fire service today, in terms of both the job itself and our workforce.

"It's important to us that our open days and community events don't make anyone feel excluded and therefore we took this decision."

He added: "We always make sure that we include plenty of activities and other ways to engage children and adults, to help them learn more about fire safety and a firefighter's role."