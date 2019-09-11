Prince Harry seals £1 billion deal for City brokers’ 9/11 charity day

The Duke of Sussex successfully closed a £1 billion deal on a financial trading floor, helping to raise £50,000 for charity.

He managed to keep his cool and seal the deal, all whilst juggling three phones and having traders barking orders at him.

A portion of the money raised will go to the Invictus Games, of which Prince Harry is a patron.

The annual event is staged by BGC Partners brokerage at its offices in London’s Docklands, commemorating the 658 Cantor Fitzgerald staff and 61 EuroBrokers employees who died in the attack on the World Trade Centre in New York on September 11, 2001.