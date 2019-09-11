Harry will take to trading floor for September 11 charity day

The Duke of Sussex will take to the trading floor to try to seal deals with clients as part of a charity day to honour those killed in the September 11 attacks.

Harry will attend the 15th annual BGC Charity Day on Wednesday held by BGC Partners to commemorate 658 Cantor Fitzgerald staff and 61 EuroBrokers employees who died in the attack on the World Trade Centre in New York in 2001.

The duke will meet former Invictus Games competitors before moving to the trading floor where, under the guidance of brokers, he will join competitors in speaking to a number of clients to close deals over the phone.

A portion of revenue from the day’s trades will go to the Invictus Games Foundation, of which Harry is a patron.