How does the iPhone 11 Pro Max compare to its rivals?
Apple has a new flagship smartphone – the iPhone 11 Pro Max, but how does it compare to its biggest rivals on the market?
Here, the PA news agency looks at how Apple’s latest handset compares to competitors from Samsung and Huawei.
– iPhone 11 Pro Max
Price starts at £1,149
6.5-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display
IP68 rated water-resistant
A13 Bionic chip which uses machine learning to optimise battery life and performance
Triple rear camera system – wide, ultra-wide and telephoto lens
Up to 10x digital zoom
Night mode for low-light photography
4K video recording at up 60 frames per second
12-megapixel front-facing camera with slo-mo video support
Wireless and fast charging capabilities
– Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G
Price starts at £1,099
5G ready
6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display
IP68 rated water-resistant
Built-in S-Pen stylus
Quad rear camera system – wide, ultra-wide, telephoto and DepthVision cameras
Up to 10x digital zoom
Night mode for low-light photography
4K video recording at up to 60 frames per second
10-megapixel selfie camera
Wireless and super-fast charging capabilities
– Huawei P30 Pro
Price starts at £799
6.47-inch Full HD+ display
IP68 water-resistant
Quad rear camera system – wide, ultra-wide, telephoto and time of flight (ToF) cameras
Up to 50x digital zoom
Night mode for low-light photography
32-megapixel front-facing camera
Wireless and super-fast charging capabilities