Ireland has gender pension gap of 35% – study

Irish men receive an average of 153 euro more than women in their pension payments, according to research by the Economic and Social Research Unit (ESRI). The study found the average total weekly pension income in 2010 was 280 euro for women and 433 euro for men, indicating a gender pension gap of approximately 35%. The total gender pension gap is due to differences in incomes from private and occupational pensions.

Some 55% of retired men receive a private or occupational pension, compared to only 28% of women. For men and women who receive a state pension, there is no difference observed in the amount received because there is no gender gap in state pensions. For occupational and private pensions, the research shows that lower relative years of work experience among women increases the gender pension gap because there is a significant difference in the number of years worked by men and women. Some 93% of retired men had worked for more than 30 years, compared to 33% of retired women. Around 3% of retired men had never worked, compared to 22% of retired women. Women are less likely to receive a contributory pension and among those who do, the average income received is much lower than the average income received by men.

