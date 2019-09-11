Labour must prioritise second Brexit referendum over general election, deputy leader Tom Watson says

Labour must prioritise a second referendum over a general election, the party's deputy leader is to say.

Tom Watson will call on the party to back a new Brexit referendum to be held before any general election in a stand that will put him on a collision course with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who has made clear his priority is for an election once Parliament has closed off a no-deal Brexit.

In a speech on Wednesday in London, Mr Watson will say a single-issue Brexit election may not break the deadlock in Parliament - something only a second referendum can achieve with certainty.

He will also argue that if a referendum were to follow an election, then Labour should commit "unambiguously and unequivocally" to campaign for Remain.

Again, his view sets him up for a clash with Mr Corbyn who is yet to say which side he would support, and has said that Labour must appeal to both Leave and Remain supporters.

Mr Corbyn's ambiguity is thought to be due to the fact that many Labour supporters backed both sides in the June 2016 referendum, and he does not want to take a firm stance and alienate one side.

The 70-year-old said an incoming Labour government would hold a new referendum - with Remain and a "credible" option for Leave on the ballot paper.