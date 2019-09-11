Sir Keir Starmer: Labour is united, we want a referendum

Labour is "united around the idea there should be a referendum" on the outcome of Brexit, the party's shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer has said.

On his way to give a speech to the Trade Union Congress (TUC), he said: "We should have a referendum in our manifesto and that remain should be one of the options".

"We're united around the idea there should be a referendum on any outcome this government puts forward."

He added: "At the moment, there's a good discussion going on but we're very united."

His comments come as Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson appeared to put himself at odds with the leadership in saying a second referendum should be the priority over a general election.