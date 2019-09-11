- ITV Report
-
Sir Keir Starmer: Labour is united, we want a referendum
Labour is "united around the idea there should be a referendum" on the outcome of Brexit, the party's shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer has said.
On his way to give a speech to the Trade Union Congress (TUC), he said: "We should have a referendum in our manifesto and that remain should be one of the options".
"We're united around the idea there should be a referendum on any outcome this government puts forward."
He added: "At the moment, there's a good discussion going on but we're very united."
His comments come as Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson appeared to put himself at odds with the leadership in saying a second referendum should be the priority over a general election.
That puts him on a collision course with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who has made clear his priority is for an election once Parliament has closed off a no-deal Brexit.
In a speech on Wednesday in London, Mr Watson will say a single-issue Brexit election may not break the deadlock in Parliament - something only a second referendum can achieve with certainty.
He will also argue that if a referendum were to follow an election, then Labour should commit "unambiguously and unequivocally" to campaign for Remain.
Again, his view sets him up for a clash with Mr Corbyn who is yet to say which side he would support, and has said that Labour must appeal to both Leave and Remain supporters.
Mr Corbyn's ambiguity is thought to be due to the fact that many Labour supporters backed both sides in the June 2016 referendum, and he does not want to take a firm stance and alienate one side.
The 70-year-old said an incoming Labour government would hold a new referendum - with Remain and a "credible" option for Leave on the ballot paper.